First Horizon Co. (FHN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on April 1st

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

First Horizon has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. First Horizon has a payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Horizon to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

First Horizon stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.41. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.48.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Horizon stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 118.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 617,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of First Horizon worth $19,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

