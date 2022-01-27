First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $20.73. 6,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,262. The company has a market cap of $222.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.39. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.83%.

In other news, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.94 per share, for a total transaction of $91,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 7,600 shares of company stock worth $172,280 over the last three months. 42.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

