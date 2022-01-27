First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 209,466 shares.The stock last traded at $25.98 and had previously closed at $26.21.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get First Foundation alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.52 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.