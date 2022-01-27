First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%.

First Community Bankshares stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,559. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a market capitalization of $564.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.50. First Community Bankshares has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $36.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

