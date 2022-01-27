First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%.
First Community Bankshares stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,559. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a market capitalization of $564.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.50. First Community Bankshares has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $36.73.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
First Community Bankshares Company Profile
First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.
