First Commonwealth Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the bank on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. First Commonwealth Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Shares of FCF stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 172.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.