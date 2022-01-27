First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.
NASDAQ FRBA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.38. 358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,682. The company has a market capitalization of $269.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. First Bank has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
About First Bank
First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.
