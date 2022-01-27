First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

NASDAQ FRBA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.38. 358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,682. The company has a market capitalization of $269.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. First Bank has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Bank by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Bank by 92.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Bank by 72.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

