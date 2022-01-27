First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 29.32%.

NASDAQ FBMS traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $37.10. 154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,711. The company has a market capitalization of $779.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.13. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $42.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1,119.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 83.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in First Bancshares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 72.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

