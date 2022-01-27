Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 16,804 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 7,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FFLWF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fire & Flower to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Fire & Flower in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale Distribution, Digital Platform, and Corporate. The Retail and Wholesale Distribution segments offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces where the sale of cannabis is legal.

