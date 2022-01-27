Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Announces Earnings Results

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNWD traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.70. 1,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902. Finward Bancorp has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Finward Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.05%.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Finward Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

