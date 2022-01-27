Financial Survey: Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) versus Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Studio City International and Membership Collective Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Studio City International -265.95% -21.36% -7.58% Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Studio City International and Membership Collective Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Studio City International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Membership Collective Group 1 1 6 0 2.63

Membership Collective Group has a consensus target price of $15.79, indicating a potential upside of 65.82%. Given Membership Collective Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Membership Collective Group is more favorable than Studio City International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.6% of Studio City International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Membership Collective Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Studio City International and Membership Collective Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Studio City International $49.21 million 13.25 -$405.09 million ($2.80) -2.10 Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Membership Collective Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Studio City International.

Summary

Membership Collective Group beats Studio City International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

