Financial Comparison: FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) & Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get FAT Brands alerts:

0.4% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FAT Brands and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $18.12 million 9.50 -$14.86 million N/A N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $436.51 million 3.85 -$206.97 million $0.49 70.84

FAT Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands N/A N/A N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 2.43% 12.97% 1.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FAT Brands and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 1 2 7 1 2.73

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus target price of $50.30, suggesting a potential upside of 44.92%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats FAT Brands on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc. is a franchising company which strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. It currently owns restaurant brands which includes Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses. FAT Brands Inc. is based in Los Angeles, CA.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.