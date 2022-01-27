Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Down to $5.16

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.16, but opened at $4.89. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 7,218 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $931.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $429.21 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

