F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Lowered to $255.00 at Evercore ISI

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $307.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.69.

Shares of FFIV opened at $202.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.69.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.47, for a total transaction of $1,336,599.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,869 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,598 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in F5 Networks by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 27,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

