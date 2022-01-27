F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 209.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 734 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 106.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $202.49 on Thursday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $174.34 and a one year high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.69.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.69.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $294,666.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $41,361.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,869 shares of company stock worth $8,008,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.