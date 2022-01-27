Exxon Mobil Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.98.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $74.17 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.04. The company has a market capitalization of $314.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

