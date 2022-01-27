Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

EXTN stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $159.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.72. Exterran has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $5.97.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.03 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Exterran during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

