Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of EXE opened at C$7.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$636.79 million and a P/E ratio of 19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$6.06 and a 1-year high of C$8.71.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$310.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$305.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extendicare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.32.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

