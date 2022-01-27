Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Exponent worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 370.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Exponent by 75.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 107,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,564,000 after buying an additional 46,087 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Exponent by 12.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 714.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the second quarter worth $767,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $93.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.39. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.13 and a 12 month high of $127.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $341,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,953 shares of company stock worth $476,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

