Experian (LON:EXPN) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EXPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($44.52) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 4,100 ($55.32) to GBX 4,000 ($53.97) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Experian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,216.67 ($43.40).

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,940.22 ($39.67) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22. Experian has a one year low of GBX 2,265 ($30.56) and a one year high of GBX 3,689 ($49.77). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,402.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,261.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.60%.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

