Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,938 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $12,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.8% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 3.3% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.2% in the third quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXC opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $58.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.40.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

In other Exelon news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

