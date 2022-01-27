Exelixis Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,529 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 495% compared to the typical daily volume of 930 call options.

EXEL stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $328.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXEL. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $859,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,353 shares of company stock worth $2,450,124. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Exelixis by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,514,000 after acquiring an additional 612,104 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,432,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,556,000 after acquiring an additional 508,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.