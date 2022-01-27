Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.44

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.44 and traded as low as $1.23. Evogene shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 364,081 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on EVGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Evogene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Evogene in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,013.61% and a negative return on equity of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Evogene by 164.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evogene during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evogene during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Evogene by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evogene by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. 24.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

