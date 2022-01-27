Evercore ISI Lowers Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $25.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an inline rating on the asset manager’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Invesco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.83.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. Invesco has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Invesco by 257.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Invesco by 224.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco by 83.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

