Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Price Down 7.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) shares were down 7.9% on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $50.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Everbridge traded as low as $47.12 and last traded at $47.22. Approximately 21,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,084,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.29.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.27.

In related news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $3,517,784.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $1,741,034.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,669 shares of company stock worth $6,952,870. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 558,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,594,000 after buying an additional 48,713 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 797,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,691,000 after buying an additional 21,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.00.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

