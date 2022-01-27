Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.79

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as low as $1.96. Ever-Glory International Group shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 37,093 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 million, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of -0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.41 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Ever-Glory International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ever-Glory International Group by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVK)

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

