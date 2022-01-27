European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.43.

EWCZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

European Wax Center stock opened at $23.29 on Thursday. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that European Wax Center will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.