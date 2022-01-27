Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

NASDAQ:ESQ traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.95. The stock had a trading volume of 22,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,837. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62. Esquire Financial has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $266.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Esquire Financial stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Esquire Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

