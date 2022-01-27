Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Esports Technologies were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Esports Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Esports Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Esports Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Esports Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $431,000. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Esports Technologies alerts:

EBET stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Esports Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $54.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.98.

In other Esports Technologies news, major shareholder Ebjt Management Llc sold 312,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $303,375.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Esports Technologies Profile

Esports Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET).

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.