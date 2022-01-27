Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.19

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and traded as high as $23.90. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 41,610 shares.

EBKDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €49.00 ($55.68) to €50.00 ($56.82) in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($54.55) to €51.00 ($57.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Erste Group Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.74.

The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 6.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank AG will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

