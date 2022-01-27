Eric P. Dresselhuys Sells 59,642 Shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) Stock

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE GWH opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98. ESS Tech Inc has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $28.92.
ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.25). As a group, analysts anticipate that ESS Tech Inc will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ESS Tech stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 878,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.81% of ESS Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ESS Tech
ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc
