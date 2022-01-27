Eric P. Dresselhuys Sells 59,642 Shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) Stock

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GWH opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98. ESS Tech Inc has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.25). As a group, analysts anticipate that ESS Tech Inc will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ESS Tech stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 878,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.81% of ESS Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESS Tech

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.