Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.09. The stock had a trading volume of 50,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,941. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $557.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.71. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

EQBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 9,833 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $331,470.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,296 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $278,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 663.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 108.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 16.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

