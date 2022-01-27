Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Graybug Vision, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graybug Vision in a report released on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.90). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graybug Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

GRAY stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $35.18.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Graybug Vision by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

