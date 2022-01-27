Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank OZK’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank OZK in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OZK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.