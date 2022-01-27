Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Carter’s, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) – B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carter’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $7.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.58. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

Get Carter's alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush began coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $90.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.45. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Carter’s by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 711,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares during the period.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $3,212,768.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,335 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,445. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.