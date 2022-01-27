Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 27,133 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 697,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,133 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $191,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after buying an additional 326,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after buying an additional 757,907 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,799,000 after buying an additional 85,293 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after buying an additional 510,435 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $266.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,031. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.