Equitable Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 412,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,178 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $46,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of IWP traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.44. 21,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,664. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $92.71 and a twelve month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

