Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 34,207 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,207 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $16,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after buying an additional 660,280 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,707,000 after buying an additional 552,028 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 433,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,883,000 after purchasing an additional 346,167 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,400,000 after buying an additional 337,358 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,610,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,682,000 after purchasing an additional 321,501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.31. The company had a trading volume of 248,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,636. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $125.83 and a one year high of $164.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.27.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

