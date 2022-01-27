Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$12.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Equinox Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins downgraded Equinox Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.94.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.10. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $10.26.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $245.13 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. Analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HC Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinox Gold by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equinox Gold by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Equinox Gold by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Equinox Gold by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

