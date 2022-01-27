Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.61.

EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.88.

In other Equinox Gold news, Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total transaction of C$513,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,278,868.87.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

