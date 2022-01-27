Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQX shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of EQX opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $245.13 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 79.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 432,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 191,863 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 15.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 464,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 63,239 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 44.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 22,471 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 235.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 400,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 281,333 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 10.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 370,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 35,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

