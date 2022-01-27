Equal (EQL) Price Down 27.7% Over Last 7 Days

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Equal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Equal has a market cap of $579,247.38 and $120.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Equal Coin Profile

Equal is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official website is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

