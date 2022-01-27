EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $645.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NYSE:EPAM traded down $10.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $435.55. The stock had a trading volume of 702,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,898. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $333.68 and a one year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $604.57 and its 200-day moving average is $610.15.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total value of $4,785,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

