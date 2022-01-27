Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Energy Transfer has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Energy Transfer has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.4%.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.28. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 80,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 16,109,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $120,013,085.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

