Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Enerflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enerflex from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$10.75 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerflex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.31.

Enerflex stock opened at C$6.59 on Wednesday. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$590.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

