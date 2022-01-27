Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Enerflex to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$10.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Enerflex to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, November 5th.

TSE EFX traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.75. 635,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,757. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.25. Enerflex has a one year low of C$6.25 and a one year high of C$11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$605.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.70 million. Research analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

