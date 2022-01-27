Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,158 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95,303 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 303,884 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 84,835 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 459,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 41,953 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

