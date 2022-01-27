Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Cut to C$46.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$277.09.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$27.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$23.12 and a 1 year high of C$35.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.51. The stock has a market cap of C$6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$871.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9204247 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.