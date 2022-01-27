Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given a C$33.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been given a C$33.00 price objective by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 36.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.32.

Shares of TSE ENB traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$52.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,780,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,903,339. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$42.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$49.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The firm has a market cap of C$105.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$11.47 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.0800002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total transaction of C$130,432.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,087,524.55. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total transaction of C$183,521.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,659 shares in the company, valued at C$5,997,704.07. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,828 shares of company stock valued at $567,691.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

