Enbridge Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will earn $3.20 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENB. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CSFB cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.37.

Shares of ENB opened at C$52.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.96 billion and a PE ratio of 18.42. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$42.78 and a 1 year high of C$54.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.47 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total transaction of C$253,736.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 947,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,604,238.28. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total value of C$183,521.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,659 shares in the company, valued at C$5,997,704.07. Insiders have sold 11,828 shares of company stock worth $567,691 in the last ninety days.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.73%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

