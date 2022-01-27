EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.36

Shares of EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.36 and last traded at C$2.36, with a volume of 10304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75. The firm has a market cap of C$248.63 million and a P/E ratio of -9.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.96.

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX)

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

